IND vs ENG: India register narrowest win ever in Tests to level 5-match series against England

Team India defeated England at the iconic Oval in the first Session of Day 5, levelling 5-match Test series 2-2. After Day 4 Stumps, England were just 35 runs away from winning with four wickets in hand.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India finally did the unthinkable at the Oval when they defeated England by 6 runs. The home side was just 35 runs away from clinching the game with four wickets in hand but it was a stellar showcase of Indian bowlers, specifically Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who stopped England from taking away the match. Not only this, the thrilling victory at the Oval on Monday also became India's narrowest win ever in the format. Yes, you read it right! This is the closest win by Team India in Tests, surpassing the previous record of 13 runs against Australia in 2004.

India's narrowest wins in Tests

India vs England - 6 runs (2025)

India vs Australia - 13 runs (2004)

India vs England - 28 runs (1972)

India vs Australia - 31 runs (2018)

India vs West Indies - 37 runs (2002)

India vs West Indies - 49 runs (2006)

India vs England 5th Test

The 5th and final Test in the 5-match series was played at the Oval. Ahead of the match, England were leading the series 2-1, and the touring nation were in desperate need of a win in this one to level the series. Talking about the game, Team India didn't have a good start to the match and were bowled out at 224 in the first innings. However, it was the Indian bowlers who brought back the team back in the game and restricted the home side at 247 runs in the first innings.

In the second innings, Indian batters put out a decent total on board and posted 396 runs, giving a target of 374 runs to England. In reply, Joe Root and Harry Brook smashed centuries but it was stellar performances from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna, who stopped the home side from snatching away the game. The match came down to Day 5 when England needed 35 runs to win and India were just 4 wickets away from clinching the game. In the end, India won the match by just 6 runs and levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy.