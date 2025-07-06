IND vs ENG: India end 58-year Edgbaston jinx, Akash Deep 6-fer seals historic win after Shubman Gill’s record-breaking masterclass

Shubman Gill-led India thrashed England by a staggering 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston, levelling the five-match series 1-1. This victory is etched in history as India's first Test win at Edgbaston in 58 years.

In a monumental display of skill, resilience, and sheer dominance, Shubman Gill-led India thrashed England by a staggering 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston, levelling the five-match series 1-1. This victory is etched in history as India's first Test win at Edgbaston in 58 years, a venue that has long been considered a fortress for England and a significant challenge for touring Indian sides, with their last win here dating back to 1967. The "Edgbaston jinx," a psychological barrier for generations of Indian cricketers, has finally been shattered.

Shubman Gill's Twin Centuries and Captaincy Brilliance

At the heart of this historic triumph was the extraordinary performance of India's young captain, Shubman Gill. In just his second Test as captain, the 25-year-old rewrote the record books with a masterclass in batting.

Gill's colossal 269 runs in the first innings was not only his highest first-class score but also the highest score by an Indian captain in Tests, surpassing Virat Kohli's 254*. This innings was an exhibition of control, tempo, and exquisite strokeplay, featuring 30 boundaries and three sixes. He became only the seventh visiting captain to score a Test double century in England.

Not content with a double century, Gill returned in the second innings to smash a blistering 161 off just 162 balls, accelerating India's scoring and setting England an insurmountable target. He became only the second batter ever (after Allan Border) with two 150-plus scores in a Test, and just the second Indian (after Sunil Gavaskar) to register both a century and a double-century in the same Test. His aggregate of 430 runs in the match is the second-highest by any batter in a single Test.

Akash Deep's Decimating 10-Wicket Haul

While Gill stole the batting headlines, the bowling heroics were led by debutant (or relatively new) pacer Akash Deep, who proved to be a sensational inclusion for a rested Jasprit Bumrah. Akash Deep registered a phenomenal 10-wicket haul in the match (4/88 in the first innings and 6/99 in the second), effectively decimating the English batting line-up. His ability to extract sharp seam movement and hit crucial breakthroughs, particularly against England's top order, was instrumental in India's dominance. He displayed remarkable control and aggression, earning praise from experts and sealing his spot for future matches.

