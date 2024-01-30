'If Virat Kohli was playing...': Former England star criticizes Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Former English spinner has expressed strong opinions about Rohit Sharma's captaincy following England's unexpected 28-run victory over India in the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Monty Panesar, former English cricketer, expressed strong opinions about Rohit Sharma's captaincy following England's unexpected 28-run victory over India in the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Panesar, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, stated that Rohit appeared 'clueless' and emphasized the significance of the win for England.

He suggested that India should reconsider granting excessive freedom to English players and remarked that with Virat Kohli in the team, the response might have been more aggressive.

'It is a very big victory, no one even imagined this was even possible. Everyone thought that England would lose after a 190 deficit but Ollie Pope had a brilliant inning one of the best innings we have seen in a long time and Rohit Sharma was clueless. India needs to stop giving the freedom that the England players are getting.

If Virat Kohli was playing he would have been in the faces of these England players and told them 'Hey, do it again let's see how good you are'. This is an England team who are not scared of losing, they don't scare if they lose. In the next four games, they (England) would still play with the fear of failure,' Monty told ANI.

He further added that England's 28-run win in the first Test match over India felt like they had won the World Cup.

'It was one of the most famous victories England have ever produced overseas. This is a big news in England. It feels like we have won the World Cup,' he added.

Describing the triumph as one of England's most famous victories abroad, Panesar mentioned the team's learning process from observing India's strengths and weaknesses. He highlighted the support given by Ben Stokes to Tom Hartley, despite a shaky performance, as a testament to England's approach of learning and adapting. Panesar predicted that England would continue to play fearlessly and learn from Rohit Sharma's side.

Commenting on the impact of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul's injuries on India's performance in the second Test, Panesar suggested that it provides Rohit Sharma an opportunity to showcase his true captaincy and urged him to display resilience.

Panesar also lauded Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley's performances, stating that if they maintain their form, England could secure a 5-0 series victory. He concluded by expressing that Virat Kohli's 'presence and intensity' are currently missing from the Indian team, emphasizing the need for Rohit Sharma to prove himself in Kohli's absence.

Recapping the first Test, Panesar highlighted Ollie Pope's exceptional innings and Tom Hartley's impressive debut, which played pivotal roles in England's victory. He mentioned Hartley's effective spin and uneven bounce, causing trouble for Indian batters, leading to England's control of the game.