The Headingley Test between India and England will continue on Day 3 with the home team currently batting at 209 with a loss of three wickets. However, rain is expected to affect the gameplay on the third day. Check out the latest weather and pitch report from Leeds.

Day 3 of the 1st Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is all set to begin on Sunday. On Day 1, India posted over 350 runs and continued on Day 2, however, managed to add just over 100 runs on board. In the second Session, the home nation came out to bat and by the end of the day posted 209 runs with a loss of 3 wickets. Currently, England are trailing by 262 runs with centurion Ollie Pope out in the middle. After a stellar show by two teams in the first two days, Day 3 holds much importance for them as it is expected to decide the direction of the match. However, rain is also expected to play a spoilsport and affect the game in Leeds. Let us check the weather and pitch report of Headingley here.

IND vs ENG, Headingley Test Day 3: Weather Report

Day 2 of the Headingley Test witnessed mild rainfall, due to which the game was halted for nearly an hour. The same is expected on Day 3 as well as per Accuweather, as there is close to 60 percent chance of rain on Sunday in Leeds. As per the report, mild showers are expected between 2-4 pm in the afternoon, and a couple of hours of the match are expected to be affected due to it.

IND vs ENG, Headingley Test Day 3: Preview

Team India will enter the field and look to bowl out England, who are currently at 209 with a loss of 3 wickets. The first over of Day 3 will not be bowled by Jasprit Bumrah as he bowled the last over on Day 2. However, Bumrah will be the crucial bowler on the third day as well and is expected to finish with a 5-wicket haul.