IND vs ENG, Headingley Test Highlights: In the last Session of the match, the Ben Stokes-led England clinched the Headingley Test against India by 5 wickets. Read the detailed match report below.

India vs England, Headingley Test Highlights: Despite scoring nearly 500 runs in the first innings, the Shubman Gill-led Team India failed to perform with the ball and ultimately lost the Headingley Test by 5 wickets. With this win, England take a lead of 1-0 in the 5-match Test series. The next match between the two sides will be played at Edgbaston, starting July 2. Before that, take a look at a detailed match report of the Headingley Test.

Toss

England skipper Ben Stokes won the Toss and decided to bowl first, which has been the decision of the home side on their turf for the last couple of years.

First Innings (India)

The Shubman Gill-led side came out to bat on Day 1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. The two went off quite nicely against the English bowlers and gave a good start to the Indian innings. However, Rahul missed his half century and returned to the dressing room at 42. Sai Sudharsan, who made his England debut, went for a duck. However, Jaiswal stood with strength at the crease and smashed a century against the home side. Later, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's partnership helped India post 471 runs on board.

First Innings (England)

The Ben Stokes-led side had a decent start to their first innings as they lost Zak Crawley early. However, Ben Duckett's 50 and Ollie Pope's 100 helped England's innings to a stable position. Later, the local boy Harry Brook also played a stellar innings but missed his century by just one run. In the end, the home side managed to put on a good show and came quite close to Indian's score. After the end of the first innings, India was leading by 6 runs. For India, Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer, which was his 14th Test 5-wicket haul.

Second Innings (India)

After scoring a century in the first innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to showcase the same magic in the second innings and departed at just 4. On the other hand, KL Rahul, who missed his half-century by 8 runs, hammered English bowlers and smashed 137 runs off 247 balls. Another centurion, Shubman Gill, failed to score big in the second innings and was dismissed at 8 runs. However, it was Rishabh Pant who smashed back-to-back centuries and scripted history, becoming the first-ever Indian wicketkeeper to achieve the feat. In the last Session of Day 4, India were bowled out at 364 and with a 6-run lead in the first innings, the touring nation gave a target of 371 to the home side.

Second Innings (England)

Unlike the 1st innings, England's openers Crawley and Duckett gave a perfect start in the second innings, and the home side posted 188 without losing a single wicket. Chasing 371, the English batters seemed determined in the second innings and dominated over Indian bowlers. Ben Duckett was the only English batter in the 2nd innings who scored a century. Later, Joe Root and Jamie Smith took England past the finish line. England won the Headingley Test against India by 5 wickets.

With this win,the Ben Stokes-led England team take 1-0 lead in the 5-match Test series. Stay tuned to this space for all the upcoming cricket action, with the next contest starting July 2 in Edgbaston.