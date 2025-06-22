Brook raised his head in disappointment as he walked back having missed the milestone at his home venue. Meanwhile, the English No.5 has entered a rare group of players who have been dismissed on the infamous number.

Harry Brook narrowly missed out on a century, getting out for 99 during the first innings of the opening Test match between India and England at Leeds. Brook, who had a thrilling innings was caught in the deep by Shardul Thakur falling just one run short of his ton at his home ground. Prasidh Krishna secured the crucial wicket for the visitors shortly after the drinks break in the second session on Day 3. His strategy of bowling short paid off as Brook attempted to pull it over long-leg, where Shardul Thakur easily took the catch.

Brook raised his head in disappointment as he walked back having missed the milestone at his home venue. Meanwhile, the English No.5 has entered a rare group of players who have been dismissed on the infamous number.

Brook has become only the third player in cricket history to be out for 99 at Headingley, Leeds. The other two were Mike Atherton and Saleem Malik. Atherton was dismissed on this unfortunate number during a Test against South Africa in 1994, while Malik fell for 99 in Pakistan's match against England in 1987.

Earlier on Day 3, Brook was dropped twice. He edged one off Ravindra Jadeja when he was on 46, but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant could not hold onto it. Later, he edged another off Jasprit Bumrah at 82, with Yashasvi Jaiswal missing a chance at fourth slip.

Additionally, Brook was initially dismissed for a duck by Mohammed Siraj but was given a second chance after Bumrah overstepped. Unfortunately, he ran out of luck when he needed it most and was dismissed for 99.

Furthermore, Brook is the second English player to be out for 99 in a Test against India, following Marcus Trescothick. Trescothick was dismissed on this unfortunate number during a Test in 2001.

Also read| Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly desires a return to Team India, this time as...