IND vs ENG: Harmanpreet Kaur scripts history, Indian skipper becomes first-ever batter to...

Indian skipper remains unstoppable in the third and final ODI match against England at Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday. She smashed another century against the home side, shattering several records.

Harmanpreet Kaur, skipper of the Indian women's cricket team, is on cloud nine as she smashed yet another century against England on their soil. Her century powered India to 318/5 in the 3rd ODI at Riverside Ground, Chester-Le-Street on Tuesday. With this ton, Harmanpreet has etched her name in record books by becoming the first-ever batter of a touring nation to smash three ODI centuries in England and only the third Indian woman to score 4,000 ODI runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur is also now the second India, after Mithali Raj, to score 1,000 runs in England. In England, she has so far smashed three centuries and 5 fifties in 30 matches. Not only this, she also became only the sixth woman ever to score over 1,000 ODI runs in a away country.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI match

Team India won the Toss and elected to bat first in the third and final ODI against England. Openers Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana added 64 runs for the first wicket, but the former was dismissed in the 13th over by Charlie Dean. Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol added 81 runs for the 4th wicket before the latter was removed by Lauren Bell for 45.

Later, Kaur completed her 7th hundred in the format. She was sent back to the pavilion in the 46th over by Lauren Filer. This ton by Kaur was the second fastest hundred by an Indian woman batter in One Day Internationals.