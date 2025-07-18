IND vs ENG: Gautam Gambhir lauds Ravindra Jadeja's gritty 61 at Lord's, calls him 'difficult to replace'

Gambhir praised Jadeja's outstanding performance in spite of the team's collapse, emphasizing his calm demeanor and vital partnerships that maintained India's competitiveness.

Ravindra Jadeja's defiant 61 runs off 181 balls in India's second innings at Lord's brought the visitors agonizingly close to a memorable victory. However, the dream ended in heartbreak as Mohammed Siraj's dismissal sealed a narrow 22-run win for England, who now hold a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Despite the defeat, Jadeja's fighting knock garnered attention worldwide, though a few Indian cricket legends, including Anil Kumble, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Sourav Ganguly, felt the all-rounder could have been more aggressive in the run chase.

India's pursuit of a modest 193 runs crumbled under intense pressure from England's formidable pace attack, spearheaded by Jofra Archer and captain Ben Stokes. By the close of Day 4, India was already in trouble at 58/4. The final day brought further woes as Archer and Stokes ripped through the middle order, leaving India reeling at 112/8.

Ravindra Jadeja: The Sole Warrior

Jadeja, however, batted with remarkable composure, forging crucial partnerships, first with Jasprit Bumrah and then with Mohammed Siraj. Bumrah showed immense patience, defending for 22 overs and contributing just five runs from 54 balls before finally mis-hitting a shot to Sam Cook. This left Jadeja with the daunting task of chasing the remaining runs himself. The final blow came when Shoaib Bashir bowled out Siraj, extinguishing India's hopes. As Siraj knelt in despair, Jadeja remained stranded at a heroic 61 not out.

Gautam Gambhir's praise for Jadeja

Following the tough loss, a BCCI clip captured a candid moment between Gautam Gambhir and Jadeja. Contrary to some of the critical voices, Gambhir was full of admiration for Jadeja's determination and skill under pressure. "That was an incredible fight. The fight from Jaddu, that was absolutely brilliant,” Gautam Gambhir told Jadeja.

Siraj, who batted alongside Jadeja for over 13 overs, later spoke about the 36-year-old's invaluable contribution to the team, commending his all-round excellence and resilience. "As a team, as a player, Jaddu bhai is extraordinary in the fielding, in bowling, in batting, he has improved in everything." He continued, "He makes runs in every important situation for the team. It is difficult to find a player like him for our team. We are lucky to have such a player in our team.”

Jadeja's earlier contribution of 72 runs off 131 balls in the first innings had already made an impact, and his current streak of four consecutive fifties in England has cemented his position as one of India's most consistent batsmen on this tour. While his signature 'sword dance' celebration didn't signal a victory this time, his fighting spirit remains a core element of India's batting strength.

