IND vs ENG: Former Australian skipper lambasts Shubman Gill's tactics following Team India's struggle on Day 2 of Manchester Test

Shubman Gill-led Team India struggled with the ball on Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England. After Day 2 Stumps, the home side posted 225 runs with a loss of just two wickets.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting slammed Shubman Gill for directing India's dreadful execution of plans with the ball on Day 2 of the Manchester Test against England at Old Trafford. Ponting was left unimpressed with India's tactics and expressed his discontent with the decision to hand the new ball to debutant Anshul Kamboj ahead of Mohammed Siraj, who was hammered by English openers relentlessly.

Ponting slams Gill's tactics with ball on Day 2

In a show on Sky Sports, Ponting said, ''They got scored off on both sides of the wicket, didn't they? You know, we broadly talked then about how they bowled to Pope. I think they were tactically off as well. I don't think Kamboj shouldn't have taken the new ball. Yeah, I didn't like that from the start. And he was, I mean, and Duckett's five of his first six boundaries were behind square leg side. So they got it tactically wrong there.''

He even slammed Bumrah for bowling from the wrong end and added, ''I think even watching now, Bumrah, I think, is bowling from the wrong end. All the wickets, most of the wickets, have fallen from the Statham end.

And he's done most of his work bowling from the Anderson end. So they've been, they were off execution wise. And I think tactically have been off a little bit as well.''

For those late to the story, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett raised a 166-run opening stand at Old Trafford. After Stumps of Day 2, England were 225/2 with Ollie Pope and Joe Root out in the middle.