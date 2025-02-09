After a brief pause, play resumed momentarily before the lights failed again, leading to another stoppage.

The second match of the ODI series between India and England is currently taking place in Cuttack. An unexpected incident occurred during Team India's innings when a floodlight at Barabati Stadium suddenly failed, leading to reduced lighting on the field. Consequently, the match had to be paused for a significant amount of time.

England batted first and set a target of 305 runs for India to chase. Team India started their innings strongly, scoring 48 runs without losing a wicket in 6.1 overs. Rohit Sharma was particularly notable, scoring 29 runs off 18 balls, which included 3 sixes and a four. Shubman Gill also made a contribution with 17 runs off 19 balls, hitting 3 fours.

However, the match faced disruption during the sixth over of India's innings due to the floodlight issues. After a brief pause, play resumed momentarily before the lights failed again, leading to another stoppage. In light of the situation, players from both teams left the field until the problem could be addressed.

