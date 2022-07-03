Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Give me some tips please': Fans imagine hilarious scenarios of chat between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow

The broadcasters showed how Virat Kohli was having a chat with Jonny Bairstow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

'Give me some tips please': Fans imagine hilarious scenarios of chat between Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow
Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow

Despite the disastrous start on Day 1 in the clash between India and England, the Men in Blue got everything under control by the end of Day 2 at Edgbaston. The side found itself in a dominating position after they reduced England to 60/3 in their first innings in reply to India's 416 runs.

READ | IND vs ENG 5th Test: Virat Kohli advises Jasprit Bumrah on field placement, fans call him 'leader'

Day 2 was also marred by rain, but despite that, skipper Jasprit Bumrah, after his superb batting assault earlier, went on to dismiss all three top-order English batters. He removed Zack Crawley, Michael Lees and Ollie Pope which saw the hosts reduced to 60/3.

However, rain interrupted play and it was when the players were rushing back towards the dressing room, the broadcasters showed how Virat Kohli was having a chat with Jonny Bairstow. 

The former India captain was seen putting his hand over the English batter's shoulders and saying something. While no one know what the conversation was about, fans speculated what these two must be discussing.

Talking about the clash, in-form batter Joe Root was dismissed for 31 runs by Mohammed Siraj. As for Jonny Bairstow, he is still at the crease and batting at 12 and is joined by Ben Stokes. 

The Indian side also dismissed nightwatchman Jack Leach for a duck by Mohammed Shami.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.