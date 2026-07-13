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IND vs ENG: England unveil Playing XI for 1st ODI against India, star batter returns

Ahead of the first ODI match against India, the ECB announced the team's Playing XI for the game, including players like Joe Root and Ben Duckett.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 08:29 PM IST

IND vs ENG: England unveil Playing XI for 1st ODI against India, star batter returns
The first match in the 3-match ODI series between India and England will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (AI-Generated)
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After clinching the 5-match T20I series against India and securing top spot in the ICC Rankings in the format, England are all set for the 3-match ODI series, starting July 14. Ahead of the first match, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the Playing XI for the game, which includes star batter Joe Root, who will be returning to England's ODI Playing XI after nearly six months. He last featured in England's ODI series against Sri Lanka in January 2026.

 

Apart from him, Jacob Bethell will be opening the innings alongside Ben Duckett, and Jos Buttler will be marking his 200th ODI appearance for England. As per the latest ICC ODI Teams Rankings, India top the charts with 121 ratings, whereas England are way below the visitors at the eighth spot with 89 ratings.

 

England's Playing XI for 1st ODI vs India

 

Harry Brook (C)

Jos Buttler (WK)

Jacob Bethell

Ben Duckett

Joe Root

Sam Curran

Will Jacks

Jofra Archer

Liam Dawson

Josh Tongue

Adil Rashid

 

Meanwhile, Indian cricket fans will also witness the return of Ro-Ko, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after several weeks, and the Men in Blue are expected to bounce back with their form after disappointing T20 series loss to Ireland and England.

 

India's squad for ODI series vs England

 

Shubman Gill (C)

Ishan Kishan (WK)

KL Rahul (WK)

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Shreyas Iyer

Prasidh Krishna

Washington Sundar

Shivam Dube

Arshdeep Singh

Gurnoor Brar

Harshit Rana

Prince Yadav

 

IND vs ENG ODI series: Full fixtures, match timings and venues

 

1st ODI (July 14) - England vs India, Edgbaston in Birmingham (3:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI (July 16) - England vs India, Sophia Gardens in Cardiff (5:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI (July 19) - England vs India, Lord's in London (3:30 PM IST)

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