IND vs ENG: England team to leave India after loss in 2nd Test, reason is...

England prepared for the highly anticipated Test series against India with an extensive conditioning camp in Abu Dhabi instead of arriving in the subcontinent early for practice matches.

In a hard-fought battle in Visakhapatnam on February 5, Ben Stokes-led England succumbed to a 106-run defeat against Rohit Sharma's formidable Indian side during the second Test. Despite their efforts to chase a target of 399 runs on the fourth day, England fell short at 292 runs, with Jasprit Bumrah's lethal bowling proving pivotal. This loss led to a series tie at 1-1, as India had previously suffered a 28-run defeat in Hyderabad.

Following the defeat in Visakhapatnam, the English team has made a strategic decision to leave India and relocate to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a much-needed break. The squad, which had already been training in the UAE before the series commenced, will continue their preparations in Abu Dhabi for the upcoming three Test matches against India.

The visiting team has decided to go to Abu Dhabi to utilize the 10-day break between the second and third Tests.

The team is expected to stay in the UAE until just before the third Test, scheduled to commence in Rajkot on February 15. The specific travel dates for the English players to the UAE are yet to be confirmed, considering the truncated duration of the second Test, initially scheduled from February 2 to February 6.

Contrary to initial criticism of England's decision to practice in the UAE before the India tour, the team's response has been resolute. Former fast bowler Steve Harmison questioned the effectiveness of their preparation strategy, but Ben Stokes' team has silenced critics with their spinners adapting well to Indian conditions and the batsmen showcasing resilience. The first Test witnessed England overcoming an initial setback to secure a victory.

In the recent second Test, England, chasing a substantial 399-run target, initially showed promise at 95-1. However, a downturn in the morning session tilted the momentum in India's favor. Opener Zak Crawley's spirited 73, along with contributions from Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley, couldn't prevent England from being bowled out for 292 in the second session on the fourth day. Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin played pivotal roles in dismantling the English batting lineup.

While individual sessions don't solely determine Test outcomes, the intensity of the first session signaled a significant shift in the match, with India making substantial progress by taking five wickets. The third Test in Rajkot is eagerly anticipated to begin on February 15.