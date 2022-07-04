IND vs ENG: England on top at stumps on Day 4 after Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root's 150-run stand

IND vs ENG: Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow put England on top with 150-run stand

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow added 150 runs for the 4th wicket as England dominated on Day 4. They need 119 runs to win on Day 5, while India need 7 wickets for a historic series win on English soil since 2007.

India began play on Day 4 but their batsmen offered little resistance against English bowlers. Rishabh Pant's brisk fifty after Cheteshwar Pujara's half-century was the only statement of intent from the visitors.

England bowled out the visiting team for 245 runs and after a strong start to their chase, which saw English openers Alex Lees and Zack Crawley add a 107-run partnership for the first wicket, they soon suffered a collapse of sorts.

Chasing 378 for victory, England got off to a flying start before the loss of three quick wickets forced them onto the back foot.

Root, batting on 76, combined with Bairstow in a 150-run stand for the unbroken fourth wicket to put England's chase back on track.

England were 259-3 at stumps needing 119 for a series-levelling victory on Tuesday.

Bairstow, dropped on 14 in the slip, followed his first-innings century with a belligerent 72 not out.

England's highest successful run chase came in 2019 when they reached a 359-run target in an Ashes test against Australia on the back of Stokes's brilliant unbeaten century.

Openers Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) championed the attacking brand of cricket which is becoming the hallmark of the England test team since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach and Ben Stokes assumed the captaincy.

