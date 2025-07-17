IND vs ENG: England great slams 'moaning' bowlers and their endless ball change requests in ongoing Test series

The former captain of England has contributed his perspective—and a touch of humor—to the escalating discussion regarding the Dukes ball in the current five-match Test series between England and India.

Former England captain Alastair Cook has made a humorous remark regarding the current debate surrounding the Dukes ball used in the Test series against India. While the on-field action has been quite fierce, most of the discussions have taken place off the field, focusing on the ball's shape and condition.

Since the Ben Stokes-led team secured a thrilling victory at Lord's, which has put them ahead in the series 2-1, Cook has humorously criticized bowlers for persistently blaming the ball when their performance does not go as planned.

"I just love how bowlers are always moaning. It's like they bowl a bad ball, and it's never their fault. They've scraped the footmark. If they bowl a bad ball, they look at the ball and blame the shape," Cook was quoted as saying on BBC Sport.

Cook issued this statement in the midst of the ongoing criticism directed at the Duke's ball during the current Test series. In the third Test match, Indian bowlers appeared frustrated when the on-field umpires denied their request to change the ball on the second day, sparking a discussion regarding the ball's performance. Numerous instances were noted where players were observed examining the ball and discussing its behavior on the field.

Cook acknowledged that the state of the ball could significantly influence the match, particularly for the batters.

"I think a batsman would much rather hit some slightly harder ball. Nothing worse than playing a lovely cover drive like I used to, and it going nowhere," he added.

This discussion has rendered the ongoing series more captivating, particularly as conditions, momentum, and strategies have been in constant flux. Some individuals have suggested that the shape and condition of the ball have significantly influenced the outcomes of these matches. Conversely, others argue that this has turned into a convenient justification, especially when circumstances are not favorable.

As attention now turns to Old Trafford, where the fourth Test is set to take place next week, the team led by Shubman Gill finds itself in a must-win scenario to maintain their chances of clinching the series. Whether the condition of the ball will again spark debate remains to be seen, but it is evident that the Dukes have impacted this series.

Also read| Huge blow for Team India as star pacer suffers freak hand injury ahead of 4th Test against England