India vs England: Following their victory in the first Test, England opted to bolster their bowling lineup by bringing the pacer back, especially after India recorded five individual centuries during the match.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed the squad for the upcoming second Test match against India at Edgbaston, having recalled Jofra Archer to the team. The leading fast bowler who has faced multiple fitness challenges recently made his return to the England Test setup for the first time since February 2021. Following their victory in the first Test, England opted to bolster their bowling lineup by bringing Archer back, especially after India recorded five individual centuries during the match.

The ECB retained the 14 players from the initial Test and made only one change to include Archer in the squad. The second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is scheduled to take place from July 2, 2025.

Archer last played for England in March during an ODI against South Africa at the ICC Champions Trophy held in Pakistan. He has recently returned to first-class cricket after a four-year hiatus, playing for Sussex against Durham and taking one wicket in that match. Throughout his Test career, Archer has taken 42 wickets in 13 matches, maintaining an average of 31.

Earlier this month, England selector Luke Wright indicated that Jofra Archer could be considered for the second Test against India next month, contingent on him gaining some match experience with Sussex. Captain Ben Stokes also noted that the 30-year-old is keen to return to Test cricket.

In the meantime, England successfully chased down a target on the final day, led by Ben Duckett’s impressive 149 and significant contributions from Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Jamie Smith. The hosts achieved the 371-run target in 82 overs, concluding at 373/5 to secure a five-wicket win. This marked England's second-highest run chase in the fourth innings, just behind the 378-3 they accomplished against India at Edgbaston shortly after Stokes and McCullum took on their roles as captain and coach.

England Squad for 2nd Test vs India: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Also read| Rohit Sharma credits THIS player as India's game-changer in T20 World Cup 2024 final; it's not Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah or Hardik Pandya