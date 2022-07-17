'End of an era?': Twitter divided as Virat Kohli's dismal England tour comes to an end

Virat Kohli's fans flooded Twitter after his dismissal in the third ODI

Virat Kohli suffered yet another heartbreaking dismissal in the third ODI between India and England in Manchester on Sunday. Despite looking good early on, Kohli succumbed to Reece Topley's outside the off stump pitched delivery which he edged into the hands of Jos Buttler.

The 33-year-old played another risky shot as his struggles with the bat continued, and netizens were divided after Kohli's dismal tour of England came to an end.

The former Indian skipper scored 17 runs in 22 balls in the third ODI, but just like in the past matches, the legendary batsman got too eager and edged a delivery which was moving away from him.

While some fans felt it was the end of the road for Kohli, others argued that he will bounce back stronger in the Asia Cup, since the Delhi-born batsman has been rested for the entire white-ball tour against West Indies.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Talking about the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had won the toss and chose to bowl first, as England scored 259 runs in 45.5 overs. Skipper Jos Buttler led the way with 60 runs off 79 balls, followed by Moeen Ali's 34 off 44 balls.

Hardik Pandya scalped four wickets, Mohammed Siraj chipped in with two wickets, and Yuzvendra Chahal also got three dismissals.

Chasing the ODI series win, the Men in Blue got off to a shaky start as they lost Shikhar Dhawan early on. Rohit Sharma and Kohli both could only score 17 runs, while Suryakumar was also dismissed after 16 runs.

At the time of writing, team India had scored 84/4 after 19 overs.