Shubman Gill-led Team India is all set to lock horns with England in the 2nd Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India's record at this venue has not been in team's favour for decades and Gill has a golden opportunity to etch his name in history books.

Team India, led by Shubman Gill, is currently in England for a 5-match Test series, which began on June 20 with the Headingley Test. India faced a 5-wicket defeat from the home side in the last Session of Day 5 as they were unable to defend 371 runs in the 2nd innings. The next game is scheduled to be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 2. However, things for the Indian side could get worse in the 5-match series as their record at this venue are not in their favour for decades.

Team India's record at Edgbaston

India played their first game at Edgbaston in 1967, and since then, no captain has ever won a match at this venue in 58 years, be it Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, or Rahul Dravid. If Shubman Gill manages to clinch the Edgbaston Test, then he will become the first-ever Indian skipper to win a Test at the venue.

Will Shubman Gill end 93-year-old jinx?

Since 1932, Team India has played several series in England but never won a series after tasting defeat in the first game. In 2002, under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, India could have scripted history, but the series ended in a draw.

So far, India has won three series in England, in 1971, 1986, and 2007. It has been 18 years since Team India has won a Test series on English soil. So, is it Shubman Gill who will etch his name in history books by winning the Test at Edgbaston, ending the 58-year drought, and winning the 5-match Test series despite losing the first game, ending the 93-year-old jinx?