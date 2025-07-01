After losing the Headingley Test, Shubman Gill-led Team India has reached Birmingham for the Edgbaston Test. Ahead of the game, let us take a look at the weather conditions and whether it will affect Day 1 of the match.

India and England are set to lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham for the 2nd Test in the 5-match Test series. The match will commence on Wednesday, July 3, after a long gap of 8 days from the conclusion of the first Test. The Shubman Gill-led side will be desperate enough to win the game as they lost the first one by 5 wickets, trailing behind in the series by 1-0. They will look to settle the series after the game, as their star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, also has limited availability in the game. Well, Bumrah's inclusion in the Playing XI will be announced by the skipper moments ahead of the game. For now, we can take a look at the weather report of Birmingham to know whether rain will affect the game.

IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Weather Report

As per Accuweather, there are chances of rain on Day 1 in Birmingham, but they are just one percent and that too around noon. The entire day is expected to be cloudy, which can help the pacer in swinging the ball. However, on the final day of the Edgbaston Test, rain is predicted to play a spoilsport as there are 91 percent chance of rain.

IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Playing XI

So far, the Indian side has not announced its final Playing XI for the upcoming 50-day game. So, we can take a look at the Playing XI squad of the home side as of now.

Ben Stokes (C)

Jamie Smith (WK)

Zak Crawley

Ben Duckett

Ollie Pope

Joe Root

Harry Brook

Chris Woakes

Brydon Carse

Josh Tongue

Shoaib Bashir