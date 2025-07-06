IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Will rain affect Day 5 play, spoil India's chances of maiden win at venue?

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: The Shubman Gill-led side needs 7 wickets to clinch the Edgbaston Test and script history. Will rain play a spoilsport on the last day of the game?

Team India is on the verge of clinching the Edgbaston Test and scripting history in Birmingham if they manage to pick up the remaining 7 wickets of the home side. After Day 4 Stumps, ENG were 72/3 and required 536 runs to win the Edgbaston Test with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook at the crease. However, there are predictions of little showers on Day 5, which could spoil it all for the Shubman Gill-led side. So, let us take a look at the weather forecast for the day and the chances of rain during the gameplay, which might affect India's prospects of winning the match.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Weather Report

The match will continue at 10 am local time, and the weather forecast predicts nearly 50 percent chances of rain in Birmingham. However, the rain chances will get depleted as the game gets underway on Day 5. But, throughout Sunday, it is predicted to be cloudy and overcast conditions.

Harsha Bhogle also took to his X handle and informed about the weather conditions in Birmingham. ''Raining in Birmingham. The UK MetOffice forecast, which has been pretty good so far, says there will be rain till about 11 with a decreasing percentage thereafter,'' he wrote.

Raining in Birmingham. The UK MetOffice forecast, which has been pretty good so far, says there will be rain till about 11 with a decreasing percentage thereafter. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2025

As per the weather report on Google, Birmingham will be cloudy and witness showers throughout the day.

On Day 4, Team India posted 427/6 and declared their innings, leaving a target of over 600 runs for the home side. For India, skipper Shubman Gill again smashed a century. When England came out to bat, there was nearly an hour of play left on Day 4. Indian bowlers took maximum advantage of the conditions and bowled at the right spots, picking up three wickets of England's top-order batters. Will India be able to win clinch their maiden victory at Edgbaston or will England batters somehow manage to end the game in a draw?