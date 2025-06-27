Rishabh Pant, who scored twin centuries in the Headingley Test against England, is set to create a historic record in the upcoming match at Edgbaston. Know more about it below.

Rishabh Pant, Indian vice-captain and wicketkeeper batter, is all set to create a historic record at the Edgbaston Test against England in Birmingham. Pant could join an elite list of legends, including Sir Don Bradman, Rahul Dravid, and Brian Lara, if he manages to score another century in the upcoming red-ball game, starting July 2. In the previous game at Headingley, Pant scored twin centuries, 134 and 118, which went in vain as India failed to defend the target of 371 and lost the match by 5 wickets.

The left-handed wicketkeeper batter scored a century back in July 2022 and smashed 146 off just 111 balls, including 4 sixes and 19 fours. However, the result of that match also went in favour of the home team.

What if Pant scored a century in 2nd Test at Edgbaston?

If Rishabh Pant does it again and smashes another century in the upcoming Test, he will join an elite list of players like Sir Don Bradman, Warren Bardsley, Rahul Dravid, Charles George Macartney, and Daryl Mitchell and become the 7th ever visiting batter to score centuries in three consecutive Tests in England.

Not only this, he will be only the second Indian ever after Dravid to repeat the milestone, and that too after 23 years, who slammed 115 at Nottingham, 148 at Leeds, and 217 at the Oval.

In the previous game, Pant surpassed MS Dhoni's record for most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper batter and runs by an Asian wicketkeeper batter in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) conditions.

India's squad for 5-match Test series in England

Shubman Gill (C)

Rishabh Pant (VC/WK)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul

Sai Sudharsan

Abhimanyu Easwaran

Karun Nair

Nitish Reddy

Ravindra Jadeja

Dhruv Jurel

Washington Sundar

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Prasidh Krishna

Akash Deep

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav