India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India is all set to lock horns with England in the 1st test of the 5-match series on Friday, June 20. Ahead of the game, take a look at the best picks for the fantasy Playing XI.

India and England to lock horns on Friday, June 30, for the 1st Test in the 5-match series at Headingley in Leeds. The match holds much importance for both teams as it marks the beginning of a new calendar for the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Team India will be entering the ground without the services of legendary players, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, after many years. A new era will begin for the Indian side under the leadership of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. On the other hand, the England side will also be missing its legends like Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the bowling lineup against India. This makes the 5-match Test series between England and India a fantasy hotspot.

India vs England: Squads

India - Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK/VC), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna.

England - Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, and Shoaib Bashir.

India vs England: Pitch and Weather Report

Headingley is well-known for assisting seamers under cloudy conditions. The pitch is also expected to be a little green initially, which might make it tough for the batters in the first two days. Experts have put money on the fast bowlers in the 1st Test as the overcast conditions in Leeds are expected to favour the pacers.

India vs England: Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicketkeepers - Jamie Smith,

Batters - Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill

All-Rounders - Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah (C), Chris Woakes, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna