IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England 5th Test match in Edgbaston

India and England come face to face in the 5th Test at Edgbaston

Team India will face off against an in-form England in the rescheduled fifth Test match from last year at Edgbaston in Birmingham. While a lot has changed since the time when this fixture was originally meant to be played, both teams have had a change in guard, with Rohit Sharma leading India and Ben Stokes captaining England.

Rohit has been infected with Covid-19, so he'll miss the Edgbaston Test, and in his place, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team. The Men in Blue are currently leading the series 2-1, and should they win the series, it will be their first-ever triumph on English soil in Test cricket since 2007.

But standing in their way will be a resurgent Three Lions side who have completely transformed in recent weeks under new coach Brandon McCullum. England whitewashed New Zealand recently and will be looking to keep the winning momentum going.

Dream11 Prediction – India vs England – 5th Test in Birmingham

IND vs ENG Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India vs England

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ollie Pope, Joe Root (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Stuart Broad

IND vs ENG Probable Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c)

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India vs England Match Details

Watch the LIVE coverage of the much anticipated fifth Test between England and India on SONY SIX (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels starting from 1st July at 3:00 pm IST. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app for live streaming of the Edgbaston Test.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Ruled Out), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Risabh Pant (Wicket Keeper), KS Bharat (Wicket Keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Mohd, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna

England: Ben Stokes (Durham) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire).