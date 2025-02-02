IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 5th T20I between India and England.

India is gearing up to take on England in the fifth T20I match today at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With a 3-1 lead after their win in Pune, India has already clinched the series and is looking to finish on a high note. Meanwhile, England is playing for pride and hoping to build some momentum as they head into the ODI Series.

The match in Pune was filled with dramatic moments. India found themselves in a precarious position at 12/3, thanks to Saqib Mahmood's remarkable triple wicket maiden. However, Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh steadied the innings before India stumbled to 79/5.

Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya then rose to the occasion, both scoring fifties and forming a vital partnership that lifted India's total to 182. England's Overton bowled a superb final over to limit the damage. In response, England started well with Salt and Duckett establishing a solid opening partnership. Despite their strong start, England lost wickets in quick succession, going from 62/1 to 65/3.

Harshit Rana, who came in as Dube's concussion substitute, made a significant impact by dismissing Livingstone early. Brook fought valiantly and kept England in contention with a brisk fifty, but fell to Varun shortly after. Carse also departed soon after, leaving Overton as England's last hope. However, Rana's outstanding penultimate over secured the win for India.

While England may feel they let a chance slip away, the match also showcased the effectiveness of India's spinners at critical moments. Both teams will be eager to rebound from the intense encounter in Pune, setting the stage for an exciting clash at Wankhede.

Match Details

India vs England, 5th T20I

Date & Time: Feb 02, 07:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Jos Butler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma (vc)

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy (c), Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Brydan Carse

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Jos Butler (vc), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Ben Duckett, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone, Varun Chakravarthy, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Brydan Carse

