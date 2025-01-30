IND vs ENG Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for 4th T20I between India and England.

India is preparing to face England in the fourth match of their tour of India, which will be hosted at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune. The T20I series is now 2-1, with two matches remaining. This series has been thrilling, with each game containing unexpected twists and both teams delivering outstanding performances.

After losing the first two matches, England rebounded in the third T20I at Rajkot, winning by 26 runs to keep their hopes alive in the series. They started strongly with a score of 83/1 but then suffered a batting collapse. However, Livingstone's aggressive performance, which included three sixes from Bishnoi, helped England score 172 runs. The pitch was bowler-friendly, which

India started their innings aggressively but struggled to maintain the momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. Adil Rashid's strong bowling, particularly against the in-form Tilak Varma, posed challenges for the Indian team. Jamie Overton's important performance in the closing overs sealed England's victory, reducing India to 145/9. The forthcoming encounter promises to be another intriguing fight between these two talented teams.

Match Details

India vs England, 4th T20I

Date & Time: Jan 31, 07:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

IND vs ENG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Sanju Samson

Batters: Harry Brook, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Varun Chakravarthy

IND vs ENG My Dream11 team

Jos Buttler, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Philip Salt, Hardik Pandya (C), Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy (VC), Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Axar Patel

