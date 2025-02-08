IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs England 2nd ODI in Cuttack.

The second One Day International (ODI) between India and England is set to take place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. India is looking to secure the series with another win, while England is determined to fight back and keep their chances alive.

In the last ODI in Nagpur, India took the lead with a solid four-wicket victory. England posted a target of 248 runs, with Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell both scoring half-centuries. However, Indian bowlers Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshit Rana excelled, each taking three wickets to limit England's runs.

India successfully chased down the target in just 38.4 overs, finishing at 251/6. Shubman Gill was the standout performer with 87 runs, while Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52) contributed significantly. Despite early wickets from Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood, India clinched the win with 68 balls remaining.

Match Details

India vs England, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: Feb 09, 01:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

