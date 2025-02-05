IND vs ENG 1st ODI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs England 1st ODI in Nagpur.

India and England are in the final stages of their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The two cricketing giants are set to clash in the first ODI of a three-match series, kicking off on Thursday, February 6, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

After the T20I series, both teams will be concentrating on refining their strategies and addressing any weaknesses ahead of the upcoming ICC event.

England aims to recover from their recent 4-1 series loss to Suryakumar Yadav's team during the T20I segment of the tour. Meanwhile, Team India is experiencing a significant shift with the return of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the 50-over format. Under the guidance of Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, the Men in Blue have only played three ODIs in Sri Lanka since their T20 World Cup triumph in 2024.

Unfortunately, they faced their first ODI series defeat to Sri Lanka in 28 years. Conversely, Jos Buttler and his team are eager to make amends after a lackluster showing in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Match Details

India vs England, 1st ODI

Date & Time: Feb 06, 01:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Butler, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Joe Root (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Brydon Carse

IND vs ENG 1st ODI My Dream11 Team

Jos Butler, Virat Kohli (vc), Joe Root, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

