Ahead of the 2nd Test match between India and England at Edgbaston, take a look at our fantasy Playing XI for the upcoming game.

India and England are set to lock horns in the 2nd Test match of the 5-match series at Edgbaston. In the first match, the Shubman Gill-led side faced a 5-wicket defeat from the home team, despite five batters scoring centuries in a single game. With this win, England is currently leading the series 1-0, and Team India will aim to settle the score in the second game, to make it easier and less pressured in the coming three matches. In the upcoming game, speculations around Jasprit Bumrah being included in the Playing XI are also a major concern for the team. Reportedly, Bumrah is available for just three out of 5 games in the series. Ahead of the high-voltage match, let us take a look at the fantasy Playing XI for the Edgbaston Test.

IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Weather Report

The weather in Birmingham is expected to be cloudy on Wednesday, and a little showers are predicted at noon, which will hardly affect the play of Day 1. However, on the last day of the match, there is a high chance of rain, which might affect the game. Overall, the pitch and weather at Edgbaston are likely to support the pacers in the initial days.

IND vs ENG Edgbaston Test: Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers - Rishabh Pant

Batters - Joe Root, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Duckett

All-rounders - Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes