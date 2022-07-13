IND vs ENG: Did Virat Kohli copy Sidhu Moose Wala's signature step? Watch video

Virat Kohli was spotted paying tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

Being a Punjabi boy himself, Virat Kohli never shies away from showcasing his dance moves to his fans. The former Indian skipper was spotted giving an ode to Sidhu Moose Wala, the late Punjabi singer who was tragically shot dead.

During the third T20I between India and England, Kohli was stationed near the boundary ropes where Indian fans were seated. The 33-year-old was spotted interacting with the group of fans, and he also did some 'Bhangra' moves to keep the crowd on their toes.

Furthermore, in another viral video that's breaking the internet, Kohli was spotted doing the signature step of Sidhu Moose Wala.

India would go on to lose the match, but they nonetheless won the T20I series 2-1. Kohli however would miss the subsequent first ODI between India and England due to a groin injury.

Skipper Rohit Sharma revealed during the toss that Kohli will miss the first ODI and owing to the same issue, his participation in the second ODI remains under doubt.