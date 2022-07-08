IND vs ENG: Deepak Hooda's gigantic six lands in commentary box, Ravi Shastri escapes somehow

Deepak Hooda's huge six lands in comm-box, nearly injures Ravi Shastri

Team India faced off against England in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton.

Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bat first, after which the Men in Blue were able to rack up a target of 198 runs for England courtesy of Hardik Pandya's half-century.

Before that, however, Suryakumar Kumar and Deepak Hooda continued their recent good run and contributed handy knocks of 33 and 39 respectively. Hooda in particular has been riding high on momentum ever since he impressed in the IPL 2022 with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

He was subsequently included in India's squad for the Ireland tour where Hooda scored an unbeaten 47 in the first match, followed by a century in the second game, which garnered him a lot of attention.

As if that alone wasn't enough, the 27-yea-old smashed a huge six against England in the first T20I, which landed inside the commentary box, and nearly injured former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri, who was calling the game, alongside Mike Atherton.

The right-handed batter played a brisk 33-run knock off just 17 balls, comprising of 3 fours and 2 sixes. Hooda began his assault with two back-to-back sixes off Moeen Ali's during the fifth over of India's innings. And one of the sixes landed inside the comm-box where Shastri and Atherton were seated.

The commentator somehow survived and funnily a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch:

Meanwhile talking about the match, Hardik Pandya won the Man of the Match award for his all-round contributions as his half-century propelled India to a target of 198 runs. In reply, England could only muster up 148 runs before getting all-out.

Apart from Pandya's four-wicket haul, Yuzvendra Chahal also picked up two wickets.