IND vs ENG: Clinical India defeat England by 49 runs, take 2-0 unassailable series lead

Team India sealed the T20I series with a clinical 49-run win over England

Team India defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20I of the series at Edgbaston to take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Skipper Rohit Sharma won his 14th successive T20I match as captain thanks to some impressive bowling by the Indian unit.

It was Rohit and his opening partner Rishabh Pant who got India off to a good start, they added 48 runs for the first wicket before the captain was dismissed. Then the Men in Blue went from 49/1 to 95/8 as they collapsed but then came Ravindra Jadeja who dragged India out of a dangerous position.

The all-rounder scored an unbeaten 46 runs knock off 29 balls to help India to a competitive total of 170/8. In reply, England could only muster up 121 runs in their chase as they win in their sails was knocked off by the Indian bowlers.

India take an unassailable 2-0 series lead



A comprehensive performance in Edgbaston helps them win the second T20I by 49 runs. #ENGvIND | Scorecard: https://t.co/w0EN9Tmapp pic.twitter.com/gYvQrhHv6r July 9, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded three scalps, while Yuzi Chahal contributed two wickets.

READ| Sanju Samson jets back home ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd T20I, fans get emotional

More to follow...