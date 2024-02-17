IND vs ENG: Can R Ashwin's substitute bowl and bat in 3rd Test? Rule says...

Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the 3rd Test against England on Friday due to a family medical emergency, leaving India a bowler short in Rajkot.

India faces a significant challenge in the ongoing third Test against England as Ravichandran Ashwin steps away from the match due to a family emergency. This development, occurring just after Ashwin's milestone of securing his 500th Test wicket, poses a critical moment for the Indian team.

The BCCI's release on February 16 confirmed Ashwin's withdrawal and emphasized the full support from the Board and the team during these challenging times. While the specific details of the medical emergency were not disclosed, privacy for Ashwin and his family was requested.

The rules regarding a substitute for Ashwin in the playing XI are stringent. Unless there is an agreement from Ben Stokes, the England team, and their management, especially for a like-to-like replacement under exceptional circumstances, India cannot substitute Ashwin. The process involves a formal request from the BCCI to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), followed by discussions with England's team management, and final approval from the Match Referee.

As per MCC's rule No. 24.1.1.2, a team can have a substitute fielder for a ‘wholly acceptable reason’. A substitute cannot bowl or act as a captain but the player can be a wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires.

The absence of Ashwin raises concerns about India's ability to counter England's batting lineup effectively. The responsibility of leading India's spin attack now falls on Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, who must step up to fill the void left by Ashwin.

Ashwin's impactful performance on Day 2, contributing significantly with both bat and ball, highlighted his all-around prowess. His instrumental role in a crucial partnership with Dhruv Jurel propelled India past the 400-run mark. However, Ashwin's departure leaves India to face the challenge of maintaining their position without his presence.

In response to India's formidable score, Ben Duckett's explosive century brought England to a strong position at 207/2 by the end of Day 2. Duckett's aggressive 133 not out off 118 balls showcased the 'Bazball' strategy, reducing England's deficit to just 238 runs and setting the stage for an intriguing continuation of the Test match without Ashwin's participation.