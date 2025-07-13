IND vs ENG: Can India break their Lord's chase curse or will England defend a 'mini' miracle?

Chasing a target in the fourth innings at Lord's is hard. The pitch is worn, so the ball can bounce and turn in ways that make scoring runs tough. Still, some teams have played well.

The third Test between England and India is heating up at Lord's Cricket Ground. The match hangs in the balance, and fans are thinking about the ground's history, like the highest scores chased and the lowest scores defended. These stats show how unique Lord's is; fortunes can change quickly here.

The highest score chased at Lord's in a Test match is 344 runs. The West Indies got this against England in 1984. One player had a great game, and the West Indies won, even though the target seemed impossible then. They're still the only team to chase over 300 runs here.

Other high chases include:

England got 282 against New Zealand in 2004, showing they don't give up.

South Africa scored 282 against Australia in the 2025 World Test Championship Final. They won a big title.

England chased 279 against New Zealand in 2022. Again, the home team did well chasing.

India's highest chase at Lord's is 134 runs against England in 1986. It shows how tough it is for India to win in the fourth innings at this ground.

It's exciting when teams chase big scores, but defending low scores at Lord's is also impressive. It takes good bowling, fielding, and mental strength. These games can have surprising comebacks.

The lowest score defended at Lord's was in 1888. Australia defended just 124 runs against England. The English batting collapsed, giving Australia a famous win.

Even recently, defending small scores is still possible: England defended 182 runs against Ireland in 2019, in a game with lots of drama. England also defended 183 runs against South Africa in 1955, proving they can win even when it's tough.

In the current Test match, England set India a target of 193. Both teams know these historical scores. Whether they chase a record or defend well, Lord's always has interesting Test cricket, where they make and remember history.

