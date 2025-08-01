IND vs ENG: Big blow to Ben Stokes-led England as star pacer ruled out of Oval Test after..., his name is...

A piece of good news has arrived for India as England's star pacer has been ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Know the full story below.

Ahead of Day 2 of the ongoing 5th and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, England suffered a massive blow as their star pacer has been ruled out of the game after suffering a shoulder injury. Yes, you read it right! Right-arm seamer Chris Woakes sustained a significant blow to his shoulder on Day 1 of the game and will not be playing the match further, as per a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

What happened to Woakes?

The incident took place in the 57th over of India's first innings of the Oval Test, when Chris Woakes was stretching to make a dive at the boundary to save a run. He was later seen in discomfort holding his shoulder. Immediate inspection from the team's physio came to him, and Woakes was taken off the field.

What happened before Woakes' injury?

Before Woakes got injured on Day 1, he had struck early with the new ball and picked the wicket of KL Rahul, who was playing at 14 runs. India had a tough and slow start at the Oval, as all batters except for Karun Nair failed to churn out big on the first day of the game.

For England, Josh Tongue took 3 wickets, whereas Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson took one wicket each on Day 1. However, things changed for Atkinson as he picked up four more wickets in the 1st Session of Day 2, restricting India to just 224.