IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes reveals real reason behind bowling most overs on Day 5 of Lord's Test against India

Ahead of the 4th Test at Old Trafford, England skipper Ben Stokes finally reveals the real reason behind bowling the most number of overs in the previous game against India on Day 5.

England skipper Ben Stokes is all set for the 4th Test match against India, which is scheduled to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting Wednesday, July 23. Ahead of the game, he addressed the media at the pre-match press conference, where he revealed the real reason behind bowling the maximum number of overs to Indian batters on the final day of the previous game at Lord's. Stokes bowled 24 overs in total and picked up three wickets, including an important one of KL Rahul, who scored a century in the first innings of the match.

Ben Stokes reveals real reason behind bowling most overs on Day 5 of Lord's Test

In the pre-match presser, Stokes said, ''I just felt really good, and even though I only got two wickets throughout the day, I. just felt like I was threatening. My rhythm felt really good. Everything felt just sort of easy. As a bowler, sometimes when you get into those rhythms, you just feel like you're going through the motions and you feel like you're just warming up, if that makes sense. But everything was coming out really well. I consistently felt threatened in those spells, hence why I kept on going.''

The English skipper also said that he just wanted to win the match. ''Enjoyment, probably not the right word. I just wanted to win the game for my team. I think it is a good sign for me personally. I feel like I've been relatively sensible with my loads so far in terms of breaking up my overs throughout our fielding innings. But as I said, it got to that day five, and I was going to leave everything out there. It could have worked out differently. I might have bowled three or four spells throughout the day, but those two spells, and I was bowling everything, felt really good, hence why I kept on going,'' he added.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is currently the leading wicket-taker for England in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In the three matches, he has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 29.45 and an economy of 3.08. However, his batting performance has not been up to the mark so far, as he has scored just 163 runs in six innings.

(With ANI inputs)