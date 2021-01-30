IND vs ENG: Stokes, Archer, Burns set to train, entire England team tests negative

Headlines

Podcasts arriving on YouTube Music by Dec, Google Podcasts to discontinue

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment create sensation with Mission Raniganj Trailer, fans excited

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina races against time to deal with aftermath of floods, release date out

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Unlock amazing deals on Amazon! Best smartphones under Rs 20,000

10 foods and drinks to reduce headache and migraine

Meet cricketers who will captain for the first time in ICC ODI World Cup

Top 10 richest people in India in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

This Bollywood couple has most liked wedding pic, it's not Deepika-Ranveer, Katrina-Vicky or Alia-Ranbir

'Rula diya': Mukesh Chhabra shares unseen pic of Sushant Singh Rajput having aloo parathas with his late mom, fans react

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs ENG: Stokes, Archer, Burns set to train, entire England team tests negative

The trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who were not part of Sri Lanka series were out of quarantine on Saturday and will begin training

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2021, 11:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

England team are in India and are serving their quarantine periods before they can get to training before the start of the four-match Test series against the hosts. However, three players from the touring side, all-rounder Ben Stokes, opening batsman Rory Burns and Jofra Archer will begin their training from Saturday, after completing their quarantine period.

The trio of Stokes, Archer and Burns came to India, straight from England after not being part of the two-match series against Sri Lanka. While Stokes and Archer were rested, as part of England's fatugue management policy during the COVID times, Rory Burns was on leave for the birth of his child.

Informing on Saturday morning, Danny Reuben, ECB media said, "Three players from the England touring party are set to train this morning at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Jofra Archer, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes. The rest of the touring party remain in quarantine. The full squad will train for the first time on Tuesday afternoon."

The rest of the England sqaud, which arrived from Sri Lanka, are still in quarantine and will only be able to train from Tuesday, three days before the first Test in Chennai.

Stokes, Archer and Burns will practice in the morning for the next three days, before they are joined by their rest of the teammates. These sessions will be limited to two hours on each day, as informed by the ECB.

The whole England touring party including the players, support staff and other members of the team, received their COVID-19 reports on Saturday after the second round of testing and the entire team tested negative.

"The entire England touring party received their second PCR COVID-19 test yesterday. All results returned negative results," the release added.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vivek Agnihotri tells fans to be wary of 'Bollywood scam', asks them to help The Vaccine War beat it: 'It's your film'

Explained: How Khalistani extremists are spreading their agenda by investing in movies, sports

Tovino Thomas-starrer Malayalam film 2018 is India's official entry for Oscars 2024

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

Apart from Shaheen Afridi , which other left-arm seamers can trouble team India in the ICC World Cup 2023?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE