IND vs ENG: Stokes, Archer, Burns set to train, entire England team tests negative

The trio of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Rory Burns, who were not part of Sri Lanka series were out of quarantine on Saturday and will begin training

England team are in India and are serving their quarantine periods before they can get to training before the start of the four-match Test series against the hosts. However, three players from the touring side, all-rounder Ben Stokes, opening batsman Rory Burns and Jofra Archer will begin their training from Saturday, after completing their quarantine period.

The trio of Stokes, Archer and Burns came to India, straight from England after not being part of the two-match series against Sri Lanka. While Stokes and Archer were rested, as part of England's fatugue management policy during the COVID times, Rory Burns was on leave for the birth of his child.

Informing on Saturday morning, Danny Reuben, ECB media said, "Three players from the England touring party are set to train this morning at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. Jofra Archer, Rory Burns and Ben Stokes. The rest of the touring party remain in quarantine. The full squad will train for the first time on Tuesday afternoon."

The rest of the England sqaud, which arrived from Sri Lanka, are still in quarantine and will only be able to train from Tuesday, three days before the first Test in Chennai.

Stokes, Archer and Burns will practice in the morning for the next three days, before they are joined by their rest of the teammates. These sessions will be limited to two hours on each day, as informed by the ECB.

The whole England touring party including the players, support staff and other members of the team, received their COVID-19 reports on Saturday after the second round of testing and the entire team tested negative.

"The entire England touring party received their second PCR COVID-19 test yesterday. All results returned negative results," the release added.