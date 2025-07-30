IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh set for Test debut, can India's new-look pace attack level the series?

ISRO successfully launches NISAR satellite to track climate threats from space
CRICKET
Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to make his Test debut as India launches a new-look pace attack against England at The Oval in the pivotal fifth and final Test match. This important development coincides with Jasprit Bumrah's official exclusion from the game, as the BCCI medical team advised him not to play because of workload management.
Arshdeep Singh, who had reportedly been in the team management's plans for the last two Tests but was sidelined by a hand injury requiring stitches, has now fully recovered and is ready for his red-ball initiation. His inclusion provides a crucial left-arm angle to India's pace battery, a quality that has been highly sought after. He is expected to join Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, who himself returns to the XI after missing the Manchester Test due to a groin niggle and famously picked up 10 wickets at Edgbaston earlier in the series.
Bumrah's absence, despite India trailing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 1-2, is a calculated decision to safeguard his long-term fitness. The world's No. 1 ranked bowler bowled a career-high 33 overs in an innings during the drawn fourth Test, leading to concerns about his back. While coach Gautam Gambhir had initially hinted at Bumrah's availability, the medical team's advice ultimately prevailed.
India's revised pace strategy will be put to the test on the Oval pitch, which has a reputation for providing early seam movement before helping spinners later in the game. In a series decider, Arshdeep, who is renowned for his ability to hit consistent lengths and swing the ball both ways, will have to deal with the tremendous pressure of making his Test debut.
This final Test is expected to be an exciting match because England is also making major changes, including losing captain Ben Stokes and changing their starting lineup four times. Arshdeep Singh, a new addition to India's pace attack, will be under intense pressure to make breakthroughs and help the team tie the series against a tenacious English team.
