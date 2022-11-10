IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh fan group sets stadium alight, dances on Punjabi beats outside Adelaide Oval; watch

Photo: Twitter

With India set to face England at the Adelaide Oval in a blockbuster semi-final clash at the T20 World Cup, fans of the Men in Blue flocked in numbers to the venue. Vibrant visuals of celebrations from the stadium surfaced on social media with fans in jerseys and special costumes cheering their team and dancing away. A special group of fans were spotted wearing t-shirts with rising Team India star Arshdeep Singh’s face and setting the stadium alight with their dance performance.

A video clip showed these Arshdeep fans on steps outside the Adelaide Oval shaking a leg on Punjab beats ahead of the England match.

Arshdeep's special fan group also reacted to his performance at the T20 World Cup, hailing the speedster's bowling. Arshdeep Singh is India's leading wicket taker at the T20 World Cup 2022 with 10 wickets.

Several other videos emerged of the stadium painted blue ahead of the semi-final clash.

A video also emerged with Australian star Mitchell Johnson cheering India on and saying “Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega (India will win)” in Hindi.

Johnson saying jeetate bhai jeetega pic.twitter.com/j8bOO6WGll — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) November 10, 2022

India are set to take on England in a high-voltage semi-final clash at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on Thursday, November 10. The match is being played at the Adelaide Oval, one of the favourite hunting grounds for Team India icon Virat Kohli. The India vs England match starts at 1:30 pm (IST) and will be telecast live on Star network channels in India. The match can also be watched online on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

