IND vs ENG: Anderson-Tendulkar trophy witnesses record-breaking run fest in historic 2025 series

Indian batters dominated the series, with captain Shubman Gill spearheading the effort, amassing 754 runs across five matches, including four centuries.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 07:42 PM IST

IND vs ENG: Anderson-Tendulkar trophy witnesses record-breaking run fest in historic 2025 series

England was once regarded as one of the toughest countries for batting, but recent years have seen a shift, with flatter pitches introduced to support the hosts' Bazball strategy. Numerous batting records were shattered during the ongoing Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, where batters thrived while bowlers faced significant challenges.

Indian batters dominated the series, with captain Shubman Gill spearheading the effort, amassing 754 runs across five matches, including four centuries. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja also contributed significantly, each scoring over 500 runs for the team. On the English side, Joe Root and Harry Brook each surpassed 400 runs in the series.

History made in the Tendulkar-Anderson trophy

The extraordinary batting display has secured the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy a place in the annals of cricket history. For the first time ever, nine players from both teams achieved over 400 runs each in a single series. The previous record was held by the West Indies, where eight players reached the 400-run mark during the 1975-76 tour of Australia.

This is not the only milestone reached in the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, as it also became the second series to exceed 7000 runs. The only other occasion when a series recorded over 7000 runs was during the 1993 Ashes.

England on track for series victory

Meanwhile, England can take pride in their performance throughout the series. Although they did not lead in total runs or wickets, they managed to secure victories against India at Leeds and Lord's. They established a 2-1 lead following a win at Lord's and a draw in Manchester, ensuring they cannot afford to lose the series. England is progressing towards a win at the Oval, aiming to clinch yet another series victory on home soil.

