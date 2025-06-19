India vs England: The trophy showcases images of Tendulkar’s legendary cover drive and Anderson’s distinctive bowling style, along with the engraved signatures of both cricket legends.

Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson introduced the new 'Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy', which will serve as the main award for bilateral Test series between India and England. This trophy takes the place of the Pataudi Trophy, which was the premier accolade for the esteemed rivalry from 2007 to 2024. India and England will compete for the new trophy in a five-match Test series starting on 20 June.

The trophy showcases images of Tendulkar’s legendary cover drive and Anderson’s distinctive bowling style, along with the engraved signatures of both cricket legends.

Two cricketing icons. One special recognition



The legendary Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson pose alongside the new #TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @sachin_rt | @jimmy9 pic.twitter.com/4lDCFTud21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2025

"The Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will now represent all future Test series between England and India. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi Trophy and the series in India for the Anthony De Mello Trophy," a joint statement from the two cricket boards read.

The Pataudi family, after whom the former Pataudi Trophy was named, will continue to receive recognition through the establishment of the Pataudi Medal, a new honor that will be presented to the captain of the winning team in the series.

Anderson, who played for England in 188 Test matches, achieved an impressive total of 704 wickets in the longest format – ranking third all-time in this category – before retiring from his career last year following a five-Test series in India.

The exceptional seamer excelled against India, taking an astonishing 149 wickets over 39 Tests, with an average of 25.47, which includes six instances of five-wicket hauls.

India’s legendary batsman, Sachin Tendulkar, the first player to reach 200 Test caps, concluded his red-ball career in 2013 holding the record for the most runs in the format, with an astounding total of 15,921 runs, which features 51 centuries.

The Indian icon produced several remarkable performances against England, accumulating 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73, with a top score of 193 at Headingley, the site of the upcoming Test match between the two teams.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be contested in the five-Test series between England and India, signifying the start of their new ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Also read| IND vs ENG, 1st Test Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for India vs England match at Headingley