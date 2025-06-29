Previously, Harshit Rana was selected as the 19th player ahead of the series opener in Headingley. The pacer, who made his Test debut against Australia last year and has also played in white-ball formats, was not initially included in the Test squad.

Following the loss in the first Test match at Headingley by five wickets, the upcoming second Test at Edgbaston starting July 2 is viewed as a crucial match for the Men in Blue in their five-match Test series against England. The outcome of this match will significantly influence the trajectory of the series. The visiting team has commenced their practice sessions for the Test, where head coach Gautam Gambhir is evaluating all options before finalizing changes to the playing XI, with particular attention on Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

During the training session on Saturday, a familiar figure was spotted, sparking speculation about a potential last-minute addition to the squad. Previously, Harshit Rana was selected as the 19th player ahead of the series opener in Headingley. The pacer, who made his Test debut against Australia last year and has also played in white-ball formats, was not initially included in the Test squad.

Harpreet Brar, a bowler for Punjab Kings, was observed bowling alongside Washington Sundar during the training session on Saturday. However, he was not dressed in Team India's official training attire, indicating that his presence was merely to assist the Indian batters in their preparation for the second Test. Rather than being part of the Test squad, Brar, who has yet to make his international debut, was simply serving as a net bowler.

The idea of adding another player to the squad is considered unlikely, given that the team already has three spinners, two of whom are all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Sundar, along with leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. If a spinner were to sustain an injury, including Brar in the squad would not be a logical decision.

The inclusion of Brar as a net bowler reflects the team management's evaluation of the conditions at Edgbaston for the second Test match. The pitch is anticipated to favor pace bowlers. Over the last 10 matches, this type of bowler has claimed 80 percent of the wickets—230 out of 289 at this location. This trend is likely to persist, as the home team is considering adding Jofra Archer to their playing XI before the second Test match.

