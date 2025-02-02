After being sent in to bat, Abhishek demonstrated his batting prowess by unleashing a barrage of boundaries and sixes.

Abhishek Sharma lit up the Wankhede Stadium with a stunning performance against England in the 5th T20I, scoring a remarkable 135 runs off just 54 balls, making him India’s highest-ever individual scorer in T20Is.

He broke Shubman Gill’s previous record of 126* set against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in 2023, showcasing his skills with 7 fours and an incredible 13 sixes before being dismissed by Adil Rashid in the 18th over.

Before this outstanding achievement, Abhishek also recorded the second-fastest century for India, reaching the milestone in just 37 balls during the same match at Wankhede Stadium.

India also set a new record for their highest Powerplay score in T20Is, finishing at 95/1 in six overs, surpassing their earlier best of 82, which they achieved twice in 2021 and 2024.

After being sent in to bat, Abhishek demonstrated his batting prowess by unleashing a barrage of boundaries and sixes, even after losing his partner Sanju Samson. His aggressive play against bowlers like Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Jamie Overton highlighted his dominance on the field.

Abhishek’s impressive record includes two centuries for India in just 16 innings, boasting a strike rate of over 190. While former T20I captain Rohit Sharma holds the record for the fastest century, Abhishek’s accomplishments continue to establish him as a rising star in Indian cricket.

In late 2024, Abhishek also tied the T20 record for the joint-fastest hundred by an Indian, scoring a 28-ball century for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

