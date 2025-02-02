Abhishek Sharma put on an incredible performance, scoring 135 runs off only 54 balls against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

England faced a heavy defeat, losing by 150 runs in the fifth T20I against India, as they were bowled out for just 97 runs while chasing a challenging target of 248. India secured the win with nearly 10 overs remaining.

England started their chase with aggression but quickly lost wickets, finding themselves at two down within the first 10 overs. Abhishek Sharma played a stunning innings, scoring 135 runs off 54 balls, which helped India reach 247/9 in their 20 overs, and he also made a significant impact with the ball.

Phil Salt offered some resistance for England, scoring a brisk 55 off 23 balls, but wickets continued to tumble at the other end. Mohammed Shami, playing his first international match since returning from injury, took a key wicket.

Abhishek Sharma's exceptional performance earlier in the match laid the foundation for India's formidable total. He was dismissed in the 18th over after his impressive 135 runs, showcasing his outstanding batting talent. Shivam Dube also contributed with the bat, scoring 30 off 13 balls before being dismissed by Brydon Carse, who was England's most effective bowler.

Abhishek Sharma's aggressive style allowed him to reach his century in just 37 balls, as he continued to dominate the English bowlers. He formed a destructive partnership with Tilak Varma, adding 115 runs off only 43 balls for the second wicket. Abhishek reached his fifty in a mere 17 balls, highlighting his incredible form. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss for the second time in the series and chose to bowl first.

