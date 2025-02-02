Abhishek Sharma displayed his outstanding skills in the fifth and final T20I against England in Mumbai.

Abhishek Sharma displayed his outstanding skills in the fifth and final T20I against England in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2nd. He put on a spectacular show by scoring the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20I cricket history at the renowned Wankhede Stadium. The explosive opener achieved his century in just 37 balls, falling short of Rohit Sharma's record by a mere two balls.

Abhishek was in sensational form as he effortlessly dismantled the England bowlers. He was hitting boundaries all over the place, delivering a truly captivating performance. His century included an impressive tally of 10 sixes and five fours. He brought up his hundred with a straightforward single on the offside off Brydon Carse.

Despite his remarkable innings, Abhishek narrowly missed breaking the all-time India record held by Rohit Sharma. Rohit had achieved a century in just 35 balls during a T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore back in 2017. It was a near miss, but Abhishek's outstanding performance will certainly be remembered.

