Abhishek shone once more in the ongoing India vs England 5th T20I, as his impressive sixes and fours took center stage.

Abhishek Sharma has been exceptional in the ongoing T20I series between India and England, consistently hitting sixes and fours. In the final T20I, he displayed his prowess by scoring an impressive fifty off just 17 balls, cementing his status as the match's standout player. While Sanju Samson struggled to make a significant impact, Sharma shone brightly from the very first game in Kolkata, overpowering Buttler and his team. He boldly faced tough bowlers like Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, demonstrating his remarkable skills and determination.

Yuvraj Singh made history by setting the record for the fastest fifty, reaching the milestone in just 12 balls during the 2007 T20 World Cup match against England. This unforgettable moment happened when Yuvraj hit Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in one over.

India has already clinched the series with a strong 3-1 lead, making the upcoming match feel like a mere formality.

More to follow...