IND vs ENG 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals Rohit Sharma's powerful two-word message after Oval century

India’s emerging batting talent Yashasvi Jaiswal once again captured attention on Day 3 of the fifth Test against England at Kennington Oval, London, marking a memorable moment in his innings. Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma was spotted in the pavilion wearing black sunglasses, after which Jaiswal made sure his mentor had a reason to celebrate. The crowd erupted with excitement as Jaiswal hit boundaries. Despite a few tense moments when he had three catches dropped, Jaiswal capitalized on every opportunity, ultimately achieving his fourth Test century overseas. At the conclusion of the day’s play, the 23-year-old conveyed a brief yet impactful message he received from Rohit Sharma: “Keep playing.”

Jaiswal, who is just starting his career internationally, has already played alongside some of the biggest names in Indian cricket, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill. He believes that this experience has significantly shaped his game and mindset. With each innings, Jaiswal continues to evolve not only as a batsman but also as a professional.

“I think that’s how you need to plan your game. I need to plan my game, my innings, where my shots are and where I’m going to score runs. So, of course, I keep getting all these messages and playing with the seniors as long as I have played with Rohit Bhai, Virat Bhai. So, playing with them as well helped me a lot grow as a person and seeing them, what they have done in Test cricket, how they have prepared themselves,” he said.

“So, I think it really helped me, especially to improve as a player and especially playing with all my mates now, KL (Rahul) Bhai, the way we chat and what we think about the game, how we think about the game, Gill Bhai everyone is just, it’s very interesting and it’s like I’m really enjoying it,” he added.

Jaiswal reached his century off 127 deliveries, nudging a single from Gus Atkinson, and celebrated with an enthusiastic fist pump, followed by blowing kisses to the audience, which included his parents. Jaiswal’s impressive innings concluded at 118 runs from 164 balls when he attempted one of his signature shots, an upper cut off Josh Tongue. Although he timed it well, the placement was off, leading to Jamie Overton catching the ball at third man.

His performance laid a solid groundwork, enabling India to amass a commanding total of 396 in their second innings. This century not only bolstered India’s score but also signified his emergence as a key player in India’s Test squad.

