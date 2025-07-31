Twitter
CRICKET

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill eyes historic feat at The Oval; set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar, Don Bradman

The young captain, who has been in outstanding form throughout the series, is poised to break two long-standing batting records that cricketing greats Sir Donald Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar held.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Shubman Gill eyes historic feat at The Oval; set to surpass Sunil Gavaskar, Don Bradman

The fifth and final Test match between India and England at The Oval began today, and all eyes are on India's delightful skipper, Shubman Gill. The young captain, who has been in outstanding form throughout the series, is poised to break two long-standing batting records that cricketing greats Sir Donald Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar held, giving this pivotal series finale an exciting personal element.

Chasing Gavaskar's Indian Records

Sunil Gavaskar's record of 732 runs, which is the highest total by an Indian skipper in a single Test series, may be surpassed by Gill with just 11 more runs. In 1978-79, Gavaskar accomplished this feat against the West Indies.  In addition, Gill is only 53 runs away from surpassing the 54-year-old record held by Gavaskar for the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in a bilateral series. In his first series against the West Indies in 1971, Gavaskar averaged an incredible 154.80 and amassed 774 runs, setting this historic record.  Gill's impressive average of 90.25 and 722 runs from eight innings demonstrate his steady genius.

Bradman's 90-Year Reign in Sight

The biggest prize in Gill's sights, however, is Sir Donald Bradman’s colossal record of 810 runs in a single Test series as a captain, achieved during the 1936 Ashes. Bradman’s record has stood for a remarkable 90 years. If Gill can add another 89 runs to his tally at The Oval, he will dethrone the Australian maestro and become the highest run-scorer by a captain in a Test series in the history of the sport.

A Historic Five Centuries for a Skipper?

Beyond the individual run tallies, Gill is also on the verge of creating an unprecedented record for Test captains. Having already smashed four centuries in this series, including a remarkable 269 and a resilient 103 in the fourth Test in Manchester, another hundred at The Oval would make him the first-ever skipper to score five centuries in a bilateral Test series. He currently shares the record of four centuries with cricketing giants Gavaskar and Bradman, showcasing the elite company he is keeping.

The Indian team, led by Shubman Gill, is currently behind 1-2 in the series and will be hoping to not only watch their skipper make history but also tie the series, something they haven't done since 2021 in England.  All eyes will be on the young Indian captain as the fifth Test progresses, as his outstanding play and pursuit of these significant milestones heighten the tension in an already exciting match.

Also read| IND vs PAK WCL 2025 semi-final called off, India Champions' stance puts Pakistan in final

