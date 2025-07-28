Rishabh Pant ruled out of 5th Test against England due to..., BCCI names this cricketer as his replacement

Suniel Shetty says he went against his parents to marry Mana: ‘Mere maa baap...'
CRICKET
India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Sunday ruled out of the fifth and final Test against England after sustaining a fracture to his right foot on day one of the fourth match here.
India have added Tamil Nadu's Narayan Jagadeesan to their squad for the fifth Test against England at The Oval as his cover. Jagadeesan has amassed 3373 runs from 52 first-class matches, which includes 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries, at an average of 47.50.
“Rishabh Pant, who sustained a fracture to his right foot during the fourth Test against England in Manchester, has been ruled out of the fifth and final Test of the series,” the BCCI said in a press release.
The 27-year-old Pant retired hurt on 37 on the opening day of the Test in Manchester and went for scans after taking a blow to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes.
He, however, returned to bat after the fall of Shardul Thakur’s wicket with India at 314/6 and went on to score an audacious fifty.
“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress and the team wishes him a speedy recovery,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in the release.
While speaking to the media, head coach Gautam Gambhir said, "Rishabh, already it's been declared that he's out of the series. And one thing I want to say is that the character and the foundation of this team will be built on something what Rishabh did for the team and for the country as well."
"Any amount of praise is not enough for him. Especially batting with a broken foot. Not many people have done that in the past and he has put his hand up and that is why I say any amount of praise. I can sit here and talk about this for hours and hours. I think the generations to come forward will talk about this," he added.
“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Narayan Jagadeesan as replacement for Rishabh Pant for the fifth Test, which begins on July 31, 2025, at Kennington Oval, London.”
Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).