IND vs ENG 5th Test: Rain interrupts Virat Kohli vs James Anderson battle, fans cannot keep calm

Virat Kohli and James Anderson had the netizens hyped during IND vs ENG 5th Test

James Anderson continues to age like a fine wine, and the Englishman was on fire during the first session of the rescheduled fifth Test match between India and England at Edgbaston.

Anderson dominated the proceedings from the get-go, and picked up two wickets, getting rid of both the Indian openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara.

As soon as Virat Kohli came out to bat at number four, fans couldn't keep calm as they got to witness the battle of the two 'G.O.A.Ts'.

However, not long after, rain started to pour down and play had to be halted but that also couldn't stop the Netizens from buzzing about the faceoff between Kohli vs Anderson.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Two greats of Modern ERA - Virat Kohli and James Anderson. pic.twitter.com/DHNPApXgU2 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 1, 2022

Anderson bowling to kohli in perfect bowling conditions with cloud cover is peak test cricket aesthetics July 1, 2022

Virat Kohli Vs Jame Anderson One Last Time pic.twitter.com/k1ILo7i0SQ — Cricket With Me (@Cricketwithme15) June 30, 2022

Anderson Kohli - Now Playing — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 1, 2022

We are excited to see the bettle of legends Kohli vs Anderson #EnglandVSIndiaOnSonyLIV pic.twitter.com/EZeldEwRnt — AnjuTeamIndia (@Deep_Point_) July 1, 2022

Non-stop Kohli v Anderson after lunch Already scared — Gaurav (@Kohli4ever) July 1, 2022

Talking about the match, having won the toss in Edgbaston, Ben Stokes chose to bowl first, after which Anderson got rid of Shubman Gill early, despite him looking dangerous.

Gill's 17-run knock was brought to an abrupt halt in the sixth over when the ball took a healthy edge off his bat and flew straight into the hands of Zak Crawley. Pujara's dismissal was also pretty similar, after which Kohli and Hanuma Vihari tried to rebuild for India before rain forced play into a halt, with the Men in Blue at 53/2.