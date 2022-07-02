Search icon
'Get your facts right': Netizens bash Michael Vaughan after he compares Rishabh Pant to Jonny Bairstow

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan's tweet on Rishabh Pant's 146-run infuriated fans after he compared Pant to Jonny Bairstow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

The start India had got after being asked to bat first in the fifth Test against England surely looked like the Men in Blue were all set to lose all their wickets on Day 1 itself.

However, Rishabh Pant's knock got the whole cricketing world talking as he turned the tides in India's favour and smashed his way to his 5th century. He scored 146 runs in 111 balls and broke many records.

While praises poured in, former English skipper Michael Vaughan's tweet on Pant drew a lot of attention.

While the tweet did not criticise Pant, Vaughan's choice of words infuriated Twitter users. 

Vaughan went on to compare his performance to that of Jonny Bairstow and wrote, "This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND".

As soon as he tweeted this, fans especially Indians trolled him and bashed him for drawing out baseless comparisons.

In fact, netizens reminded him of how Pant breached different fortresses and how Bairstow has just begun. 

Here's how fans reacted to Vaughan's tweet:

 Meanwhile, team India ended day 1 on top and continued from where they left off on day 2. The visitors crossed the 400-run mark thanks to skipper Japrit Bumrah's heroics. 

