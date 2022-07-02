'Get your facts right': Netizens bash Michael Vaughan after he compares Rishabh Pant to Jonny Bairstow

Michael Vaughan trolled after he compares Rishabh Pant to Jonny Bairstow

The start India had got after being asked to bat first in the fifth Test against England surely looked like the Men in Blue were all set to lose all their wickets on Day 1 itself.

However, Rishabh Pant's knock got the whole cricketing world talking as he turned the tides in India's favour and smashed his way to his 5th century. He scored 146 runs in 111 balls and broke many records.

While praises poured in, former English skipper Michael Vaughan's tweet on Pant drew a lot of attention.

While the tweet did not criticise Pant, Vaughan's choice of words infuriated Twitter users.

Vaughan went on to compare his performance to that of Jonny Bairstow and wrote, "This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND".

This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 1, 2022

As soon as he tweeted this, fans especially Indians trolled him and bashed him for drawing out baseless comparisons.

In fact, netizens reminded him of how Pant breached different fortresses and how Bairstow has just begun.

Here's how fans reacted to Vaughan's tweet:

Pant is doing it since 2018 whereas Jonny from the last series.I know you are biased,but atleast get your facts right:) — Shoaib (@ShoaibYahiya) July 1, 2022

He is not doing any Jonny Bairstow! Jonny will sweat even at the thought of reverse sweeping or switch hitting a fast bowler! So no comparisons there mate! — Naveen R Nair (@nav_journo) July 1, 2022

@RishabhPant17 has been doing this before JB started wearing diapers July 2, 2022

pant doing this from 2-3 years jonny did in 1 series and on flat deck. todays pitch is twice as threatning as was served vs nz — Kawal7818 (@kawal7818) July 1, 2022

Meanwhile, team India ended day 1 on top and continued from where they left off on day 2. The visitors crossed the 400-run mark thanks to skipper Japrit Bumrah's heroics.